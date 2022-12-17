4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $439,000

BUILDER IS OFFERING $5000 TOWARDS RATE BUY DOWN!! Stunning new construction with intricate details throughout! Open living floor plan - Kitchen, dining area, living room and breakfast nook! You will fall in love with this kitchen - granite countertops, coffee bar, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, huge pantry, breakfast nook, pendant lighting, soft close cabinets and drawers! Split floor plan! Primary suite with trey ceiling, jetted tub, separate shower, his/her sinks and a huge walk in closet! Spacious backyard! East Davidson school district! Don't miss this one - schedule your private showing today!