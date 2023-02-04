Very popular Seagrove Plan with guest suite with full bath on main level. Huge master on 2nd level. Open floorplan with eat at kitchen island and bar area. Large loft area upstairs for second entertainment room. Screen porch on back of house with very nice large corner level backyard. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Builder offering incentive for loan help. Contact agent for details. Friendship / Ledford Schools. NO CITY TAXES