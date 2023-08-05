If you need space - This Is It! Lewisville plan offers huge study with a full bath next to it. Great room and keeping room on main level and extra loft area upstairs. Open kitchen area with sit at island. Oversized garage. Huge primary bedroom with 2 walk in closets. Primary bath has garden tub and sep. shower. Two additional bedroom with Jack & Jill bath connecting bedroom. Beautiful house with great lot. Friendship / Ledford Schools. NO CITY TAXES. Builder is offering $10,000 in closing cost when using one of the preferred lenders and attorney with full price offer. Offers expires 8/31/23
4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $459,900
