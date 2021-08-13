4 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $525,000

Executive Home in Huntsford Hills neighborhood. Prestigious Home sits on a knoll with a sloping front terraced Lawn all on 5.9 Acres. Formal Double Door Entrance into Foyer which offers a large staircase to the 2nd floor, double door entry to the large Living room with fireplace, entry into the elegant formal dining room, and a side door for entry into the den with fireplace. Formal Guest Bedroom and bath are on this floor also. Kitchen, breakfast room, pantry storage and Laundry/half bath, and garage access round out the main floor. Second floor offers Primary Bedroom suite, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with hall bath. Basement had a Huge Game Great/Game room with fireplace and lower patio access, full bath, and a full kitchen along with a large storage/workshop area. This is a MUST SEE HOME !!! Ready to call your HOME.