Just what you were waiting for. 15 acres, full brick home privately nestled in the town of Tobaccoville near community park, & shopping. Land is stunning for quiet enjoyment! There's plenty of acreage to build your dreams for a barn, pond, gardening, dog run, shop hobbies & more. The estate home has a full unfinished walk out basement. Plenty of garage options both attached & detached. A great transitional home. Master suite on main level w/ garden tub, laundry & bonus bath. Multiple flex areas for family & recreation use such as the large upper bonus room, upper loft, great room, formal living room & dining. Home comes with generator, 50x30 detached garage. This is a 4 bedroom dream that your special touch makes it truly home! Property is an estate sale. Come see today.
4 Bedroom Home in Tobaccoville - $575,000
