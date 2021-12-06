The Cali floorplan is one level living at its finest. This ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and an open floorplan. The kitchen is highlighted by a generous center island that opens to the dining area and family room. Great sized Primary Bath with large walk in closet! Relax under your covered patio! Smart home package included!
4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $277,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Documents ID Winston-Salem teen found dead in Stokes County road. 'My child was executed,' says mother.
DANBURY — A Winston-Salem teenager, whose body was found in early November on the side of a road in southwestern Stokes County, has been identified.
Q: I was wondering: Is there a movement to get rid of the ABC store system? I was shocked after moving to North Carolina a few years ago to fi…
Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now.
A new lawsuit has been filed against UNC School of the Arts accusing 25 former administrators and faculty members of either participating in sexual abuse against high school students or covering it up. The lawsuit names 39 plaintiffs.
Denise Hartsfield, a retired district-court judge, announces that she will run for district attorney of Forsyth County in 2022
Denise Hartsfield, a retired District Court judge, announced Wednesday that she will run as a Democratic candidate for district attorney of Fo…
11:10 p.m. update: Laela Kamoria Jones has been located and the Amber Alert is canceled.
A machete-wielding man who died Sunday afternoon after he was shot by a Winston-Salem police officer was facing trial on several drug-related …
A wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park grew to 500 acres Monday and is expected to reach 900 acres.
The project, called Project Thunderbird, to get $106 million in state grants.
About 0.5% of Atrium's work force terminated for failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate