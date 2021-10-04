4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $298,340

Beautiful Pinehurst plan in charming Bellawood community. 4 bedrooms with space for everyone. Kitchen with island opens to family room with corner fireplace. Formal dining room off entry hall. Upstairs primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling. On suite bath boasts 5' shower and double vanity and linen closet. Upstairs laundry room makes doing laundry easy. Revwood flooring on main floor. Cane Shadow-Gray cabinets and Media Terra Granite in Kitchen. Stainless appliances include slide in range, microwave and dishwasher. Every home we build is a Smart Home. So many features you must see to believe.