NEW home with an OFFICE! The Kyle plan on lot #12 is sure to please offering plenty of space including a roomy office right off entry for virtual school or working from home. OPEN AND AIRY are an understatement in this new home with an expansive great room adjoining the breakfast nook/ contemporary kitchen as well as a formal dining room. Neutral toned Wool Oak Luxury vinyl flooring flows throughout the main level & compliments the vibrant & modern Cane Shadow gray cabinets in the kitchen with ISLAND! But it doesn't stop there...Upstairs you are drawn in to the Primary suite w/vaulted ceiling & enough room for a sitting area. HUGE walk-in closet, double vanities, MASSIVE shower are added luxuries! Hall bath with double sinks/cabinets connects to one secondary bedroom which has a walk in closet as well, additional 2 bdrms are a great size & surrounds the upper level loft…just imagine the possibilities in your new home! Minutes to shopping & quick commute to High Point, GBO or Charlotte!
4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $303,540
