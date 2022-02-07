 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $303,540

All Offers in by Saturday 12:00 PM - Beautiful new home in New Community!! Collett Farm is now ready for you! Kyle floorplan with so many features. Four bedrooms upstairs plus a Loft for the active family. Primary bedroom boasts vaulted ceiling and large shower in attached bath. Main floor offers an in home Office plus a formal dining room. Kitchen opens to breakfast room and family room with concrete patio. Laundry room is off the kitchen and across from the walk in pantry. Great location. Come visit today!!

