4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $318,390

Beautiful Pinehurst Plan in charming Steeplegate Village! 4 bedrooms with space for everyone. Kitchen with island opens to family room with corner fireplace. Formal dining room off entry hall. Upstairs Primary bedroom features vaulted ceiling. On suite bath boasts 5' shower, double vanity and walk in closet .Laundry room upstairs makes less work. Revwood flooring on main floor. Cane Sugar cabinets and Mediaterra Light granite in the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Every home we build is a Smart Home. So many features must see to believe.