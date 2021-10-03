4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $319,440

BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS is an understatement in this new Smart Home located in Bellawood! The Wilmington floor plan provides 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main level office PLUS an upstairs LOFT!. Open great room connects to kitchen with eating bar and work island. Nice sunny breakfast area. Large walk in pantry plus laundry off kitchen. Beautiful Cane Sugar cabinets with granite countertops and stainless appliances complete this family home. Primary bedroom suite upstairs with vaulted ceiling, large shower and walk in closet. All bedrooms are nice size with walk in closets. Upstairs Loft gives nice separation when company visits. Beautiful home in a beautiful community.