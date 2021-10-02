BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS is an understatement in this new Smart Home located in Bellawood! The Wilmington floor plan provides 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main level office PLUS a LOFT & approximately 2800 sq ft! The formal dining room & office near entry leads to an expansive great room that is open to the breakfast area/kitchen. Features such as elegant Revwood flooring, Cane Shadow cabinetry, gas fireplace, glistening Mediterra Light granite & tile backsplash add a special touch to this home. Main level laundry allows you to multi task while whipping up meals or working from home! Not to mention a HUGE island plus sit-at breakfast bar in the kitchen which is another great addition in the home. Upper level Primary Suite is S-P-A-C-I-O-U-S to say the least with vaulted ceiling & fan! Additional 3 secondary bedrooms plus a loft rounds out the upper level & completes the home. But wait…your new home also includes smart home technology package with FREE service!
4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $321,940
