 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $323,240

4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $323,240

Beautiful Pinehurst over 2200 square feet while boasting an open floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in this one! Enter a foyer adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining. Kitchen offers an island with granite counter tops and Cane sugar cabinets with tile backsplash. Open floorplan family room with a gas fireplace and slate mantel. Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks and large walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor to include loft and laundry. Double sinks in both baths upstairs. One year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Three large great white sharks were detected off the coast of North Carolina last week, including one that is the largest male shark to be tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters, according to the ocean research agency that tags and tracks sharks around the world. The transmitter for Mahone, who measures 13 feet 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds, pinged most recently off the coast of North ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert