The Penwell is a 2-story/3-4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/ 2 Car garage home in 2,163 square feet.The amazing open floorplan is highlighted by a kitchen island w/ Granite Countertops made for large gatherings This very spacious plan offers a breakfast area with a great sized living area. The Flex Room space is perfect for an home office or secondary hangout spot. The spacious Primary Suite is spacious with a large walk in closet. Features a Z-Wave wifi programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, automation platform from Alarm.com; SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot plus Amazon Show 5! DR Horton / Express Homes offer quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided.
4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $328,149
