Don’t miss this brand new 4 bedroom smart home in Bellawood Community! The Pinehurst plan is one of our most popular, why? Because it provides a versatile layout for everyone with room for everything! With beautiful brick exterior accents and over 2200 square feet of space, this home definitely leaves plenty of room to roam on both the main and upper levels starting with the formal dining room nestled nicely as you enter into the home. Gracious and spacious great room with gas fireplace, bright white kitchen with island sparkling with Cane Sugar cabinetry and Mediterra Light granite counter tops is just the beginning… Primary suite is truly a TREAT boasting vaulted ceiling with fan in addition to private bathroom making the perfect escape to relax the day away. Did I mention that all 4 bedrooms has its own WALK IN CLOSET??!! Your new home also includes smart home technology with visual doorbell, smart thermostats & smart door lock. Convenient location with LOW taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $329,340
Related to this story
Most Popular
The magazine released its hospital rankings for 2021-22 early Tuesday.
Novant Health postpones August street festival out of COVID-19 concerns
What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died in a wreck Saturday on Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.
A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem died in a crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said
Philip Morris USA halts U..S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes
A Davie County teenager died Monday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said Tuesday.
A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages.
- Updated
Board votes 6-3 on requirement in a meeting that was at times contentious, with the chairwoman forced to call for order several times. The district will evaluate the policy after nine weeks.
Two surveyors working in a hard-to-reach area in southeast Winston-Salem got dehydrated Monday, and emergency crews mounted a rescue operation…