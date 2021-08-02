 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $329,340

Don’t miss this brand new 4 bedroom smart home in Bellawood Community! The Pinehurst plan is one of our most popular, why? Because it provides a versatile layout for everyone with room for everything! With beautiful brick exterior accents and over 2200 square feet of space, this home definitely leaves plenty of room to roam on both the main and upper levels starting with the formal dining room nestled nicely as you enter into the home. Gracious and spacious great room with gas fireplace, bright white kitchen with island sparkling with Cane Sugar cabinetry and Mediterra Light granite counter tops is just the beginning… Primary suite is truly a TREAT boasting vaulted ceiling with fan in addition to private bathroom making the perfect escape to relax the day away. Did I mention that all 4 bedrooms has its own WALK IN CLOSET??!! Your new home also includes smart home technology with visual doorbell, smart thermostats & smart door lock. Convenient location with LOW taxes!

