4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $344,490

The Wilmington features a formal living area, that is versatile space or converted office, a formal dining room, spacious family room which is open to a large kitchen, 4 bedrooms, loft & 2.5 baths. The kitchen features a spacious breakfast nook. Loft upstairs is great for game night or if you need a 5th bedroom, this home is for you. The Primary Suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. 3 large secondary bedrooms all with walk in closets! Smart home package included!