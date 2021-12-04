 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $344,990

4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $344,990

4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $344,990

BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS is an understatement in this new home located on CUL-DE-SAC homesite in Steeplegate Village! The Wilmington floor plan provides 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main level office PLUS a LOFT & approximately 2800sf! ! The formal dining room & office near entry leads to an expansive great room that is open to the breakfast area/kitchen. Features such as beautiful Cheyene Rock Oak Revwood flooring, elegant white cabinets, glistening New Caledonia granite, gray tile backsplash & a fireplace add a special touch to the home. Main level laundry allows you to multi task while whipping up meals or working from home! Not to mention a HUGE island plus sit-at breakfast bar in the kitchen which is another great addition! Upper level Primary Suite is H-U-G-E to say the least with vaulted ceiling & fan! Additional 3 secondary bedrooms plus a loft rounds out the upper level & completes the home. But wait…your new home also includes smart home technology package with FREE service!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert