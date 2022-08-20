4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $349,990

Ask about our August Giving you MORE Sales Campaign! Beautiful Wilmington floorplan 2824 Sq. ft home includes main level fireplace in the Great Room, Whirlpool gas appliance package, 9 ft ceiling on 1st floor, walk-in pantry, Granite countertops with ceramic tile backsplash. Eat in your eat-in Kitchen making for easy meal prep while overlooking the Family Room. Office on 1st floor with French doors. All four bedrooms and loft space are located on 2nd floor. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks and large walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! Now through Aug. 31st, receive up to $10,000 towards closing costs* + Below Market Interest Rates** + 50% off your homesite premium!****When using preferred lender, DHI Mortgage