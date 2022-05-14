4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $352,740

Beautiful Wilmington floorplan 2824 Sq. ft home includes main level fireplace in the Great Room, Whirlpool gas appliance package, 9 ft ceiling on 1st floor, walk-in pantry, Granite countertops with ceramic tile backsplash. Cane shadow cabinets in your eat-in Kitchen making for easy meal prep while overlooking the Family Room. Office on 1st floor with French doors. All 4 bedrooms & loft space are located on 2nd floor. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks & large walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot & Show 5.