4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $365,275

Offers by Friday 3/25 at noon. Beautiful Columbia Floorplan 3108 Sq. ft home includes Study/Office on main level, fireplace in the Great Room, kitchen desk with granite countertop, Gas fireplace, Whirlpool gas appliance package, 9 ft ceiling on 1st floor, walk in pantry, Granite counter tops with ceramic tile backsplash Vaulted ceiling in primary bedroom.

