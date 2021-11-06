 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $366,705

4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $366,705

4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $366,705

Beautiful Columbia plan with stone accents and front porch. Office on main level with open dining family room and kitchen. Bold Sugar Cane White cabinets with added planning desk in kitchen. Walk in pantry and stairs tucked neatly behind the kitchen to open the foyer. Primary bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet with window. 3 full baths upstairs and Powder room 1/2 bath on main floor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body discovered on U.S. 52
Local News

Body discovered on U.S. 52

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News