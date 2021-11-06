4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $366,705

Beautiful Columbia plan with stone accents and front porch. Office on main level with open dining family room and kitchen. Bold Sugar Cane White cabinets with added planning desk in kitchen. Walk in pantry and stairs tucked neatly behind the kitchen to open the foyer. Primary bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling and large walk in closet with window. 3 full baths upstairs and Powder room 1/2 bath on main floor.