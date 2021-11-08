 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $366,705

4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $366,705

Walk through the elegant front door of the Columbia into a comfy foyer with open formal living or optional study that opens to the spacious formal dining room. This home is a wonderful open floor plan where you can cook in the kitchen while entertaining your guests in the adjoining family room. This is an elegant 4 Bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with a large loft for entertaining or optional 5th bedroom room upstairs. Smart home package included!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body discovered on U.S. 52
Local News

Body discovered on U.S. 52

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News