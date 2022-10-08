4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $379,990

ASK ABOUT OUR RED TAG SALE! ! Beautiful Columbia Floorplan 3108 Sq. ft home 3 minutes from Hwy 85. includes Study/Office on the main level, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, loft. Kitchen desk with granite countertop, gas fireplace. 9 ft ceiling on 1st floor, walk-in pantry, Granite countertops with ceramic tile backsplash. Cane sugar cabinets. All four bedrooms and loft space are located on 2nd floor w/laundry room. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks and large walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com.