4 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $384,990

Homesite 89 - Corner lot. You've found it right here! This very spacious, Very functional layout on the main level starting with formal dining room, office at entry way leading to the kitchen with breakfast bar and desk area in kitchen. Cane Shadow gray cabinets, elegant granite counter tops,lovely tile backsplash plus stainless steel appliances checks all the boxes for bells and whistles in the cook's kitchen! Breakfast nook adjoins the great room featuring gas fireplace and room to cozy up!Main level has a full bathroom and guest bedroom while upstairs feature 4 bedrooms including the EXPANSIVE SPACIOUS primary bedroom suite boasting vaulted ceiling pre-wired for fan,tons of space plus a nice walk in closet! Private bathroom with double vanities/cabinets. What more can you ask for in a brand new home?