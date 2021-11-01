 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $300,000

Completely 'refreshed' - all the work has been done! This beautifully updated brick ranch features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in a much desired neighborhood. Huge living room with large window for lots of natural light and thermostatically controlled gas logs to keep you warm on cold days. Beautiful new kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops and a built-in desk area. Laundry room has built-in cabinets for extra storage. Large walk-in closet in Primary bedroom. The oversized storage building has endless possibilities. Detached double carport. Situated on almost a half acre corner lot in Walkertown, the location provides quick access to restaurants, grocers, shopping and many other conveniences. Ready to move in condition. This home will Not disappoint!

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

