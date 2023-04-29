Fantastic New Home with desirable Open Plan and 9' ceilings on the main level. Granite countertops, and SS appliances. Nice flat lot with double wide driveway. Why buy existing when you can have a brand new home with warranties and worry free living. Home expected for completion in May, taking offers now! Note and disclaimer, some of the photos are from previously finished homes of the same model. The final colors and fixtures may vary slightly from the ones in the photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $368,500
