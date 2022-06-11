4 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $390,000

* PLEASE SUBMIT ALL OFFERS BY 6PM WEDNESDAY 6/1/22* This charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers a main level Owner's Suite with tray ceilings, walk in closet, double vanity sink and 5ft tiled shower. Enjoy entertaining in your 2 story great room & designer kitchen. The kitchen comes outfitted with staggered maple cabinets, wall oven/microwave combo, SS cooktop, and tile backsplash. Iron railing on 1st floor & loft which overlook great room. Retreat to the 2nd floor where you will find 3 bedrooms and a loft. This open floor plan has so much to offer a MUST SEE!!!