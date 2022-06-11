* PLEASE SUBMIT ALL OFFERS BY 6PM WEDNESDAY 6/1/22* This charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers a main level Owner's Suite with tray ceilings, walk in closet, double vanity sink and 5ft tiled shower. Enjoy entertaining in your 2 story great room & designer kitchen. The kitchen comes outfitted with staggered maple cabinets, wall oven/microwave combo, SS cooktop, and tile backsplash. Iron railing on 1st floor & loft which overlook great room. Retreat to the 2nd floor where you will find 3 bedrooms and a loft. This open floor plan has so much to offer a MUST SEE!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $390,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dear Amy: I’m a 48-year-old woman. I’ve been told I look about 35.
Even with a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway closed for the next two years, drivers will be able to access Doughton Park and the Bluffs Restaurant, two popular spots in the affected area.
A woman was pinned inside her burning Jeep on Monday night after being struck on Skylark Road by a GMC Yukon whose driver was impaired, Winsto…
The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified.
Winston-Salem native Kaniyah Dene Edmond aka Niyah Dene, a student at N.C. A&T, to release “Decisions” EP
Henry Jerome White prayed to God that he not die in prison. God answered his prayers. After 26 years, White, 54, is out. But he had a long journey, which included having his murder conviction upheld in 1998 despite a state appellate court finding that a Forsyth County prosecutor illegally used race to dismiss two potential Black jurors.
Dear Amy: My first wife, “Stacey,” and I married young. She loved me. We had three children together.
A vehicle crash forced the closure of U.S 421 North in Forsyth County near Lewisville, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The owner of a beloved restaurant in Pilot Mountain that closed due to COVID shutdown makes a comeback with a food truck that restored work-life balance.
Former church treasurer, 72, charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from Winston-Salem house of worship
A former church treasurer, Jane Carol Davis, is facing eight counts of embezzlement. She is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from Covenant Presbyterian Church from June 2014 to October 2021.