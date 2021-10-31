Beautiful 1886 Colonial style home with large rooms, pretty crown molding, and plenty of windows for natural light. Wood floors in most of the main level rooms. Spacious 40'x14' shop. Old barn, 2 car detached garage, circle drive. Fresh interior paint and new furnace within the last 4 years. Over 3 acres! Selling as-is. Schedule your showing soon!
4 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $269,900
Ted’s Famous Chicken is back with all the same favorite foods but in a new location.
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that h…
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced Friday the criteria he’ll use in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.
A 12-year-old was handcuffed during chaotic scene at Paisley Middle. Her mother has filed a complaint.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says his deputy followed procedure and de-escalated a situation at Paisley on Oct. 22. The mother of the student involved says the officer didn't need to handcuff her daughter.
Family members said a man was shot and killed during a dispute at the apartment complex. Police say a 16-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were also struck by gunfire but were not targeted.
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen.
Also: It's almost time for the Central Library book sale.
A former Davidson County sheriff's deputy and his wife are facing charges in a domestic-violence case, authorities said Thursday.
Dear Miss Manners: I am a 48-year-old man with a new girlfriend who is 40. We each have two children. We’ve been together four months now. Thi…
Award-winning Winston-Salem police sergeant has died; His funeral procession will travel Wednesday from Winston-Salem to Clemmons
Sgt. Michael McDonald, a 25-year-veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department, has died. He was 49.