4 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $349,900

Motivated Seller!! Beautiful well maintained practically new home built in 2020 on 8.28 acres. This home has many upgrades! Quiet and private setting with small stream on the property. Three acres clear and flat and approximately 5 wooded. Part of back yard fenced. Home features 9ft ceilings, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with an open concept living, dining and kitchen with island, convection microwave oven, farmhouse sink and pot and pan drawers. Utility closet off laundry room which has a steam dryer. Large bonus room can be used as a den or playroom. Master bedroom has 13ft walk-in closet. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate walk in shower. Everything including Heat Pump, Central air and appliances only 2 years old. All appliances stay - refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Home also has a smart thermostat and a water filtration system.