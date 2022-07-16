4 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $375,000

Beautiful well maintained like new home built in 2020 on 8.28 acres. Quiet and private setting with small stream on the property. Three acres clear and flat and approximately 5 wooded. Part of back yard fenced in. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with an open concept living, dining and kitchen with island and farmhouse sink. Large bonus room can be used as a den or playroom. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate walk in shower. Everything including Heat Pump, Central air and appliances only 2 years old. All appliances stay - refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Home also has a smart thermostat and a water filtration system.