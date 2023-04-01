New Exciting floorplan by Veritas Construction with unique Black Brick. Traditional home with creative finishes and style. This lot in "The Oaks" phase is the last remaining Estate lot adjacent to the original Manor House. Privacy in the rear of this .59 acre lot is protected, as well as trees lining the path across the street for an unobstructed view. This house will be unlike any other!!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trio of workers retire from Winston-Salem company at the same time. Each had been with the Smith Phillips for decades
Three employees of Smith Phillips Building Supply, a local company founded in 1880, retire on the same day having each spent 40 years helping …
Springsteen remains an age-defying, transcendent performer, who has apparently decided to flip the bird to Father Time.
Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday that two its top executives were laid off by the multi-state healthcare system as part of a workforce reduct…
Winston-Salem Prep student shot himself in the hand at Forsyth Tech, leading to lockdown, massive police response.
A high school student on a field trip at Forsyth Technical Community College shot himself in the hand on Thursday morning, leading to a lockdo…
Senator Jarvis said emissions tests hit low-income families the hardest because "a lot of times a light will come on and they’ll have to spend…