4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,050,000

The Charles A Cooper House is a Local Historic Landmark in Old Salem. Based on old photography, partially excavated foundation, and tons of research and experience, the home has been reconstructed to its original 1840’s appearance by historic home builder Steven Cole. Features such as reclaimed doors and iron work from the 1700’s, full mortise and peg windows made of heartpine wood and wavy glass, imported European bricks to line the fireplaces, and wide board white oak flooring running through 3 of the 4 levels make this home a work of art. With 4 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths and 6 fireplaces…this house is far from rustic. A covered porch overlooks the large back garden area. The lower level has 2 exterior doors and stairway to the main level of the home. It also has a full kitchen and den with fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Excellent for guests. Walking distance to bakeries and cafes in Old Salem and Downtown WS. Unique in its character and amenities, Charlie Cooper would be proud.