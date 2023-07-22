Built by MITCHCO, INC this fabulous home offers many features to appeal to the most discriminating of buyers. Brick exterior w/high quality aluminum clad bronze windows & gabled roofline is just the beginning. The kitchen, family & dining rm are at center stage & compose the core of the home. Kitchen features custom high quality cabinetry w/waterfall tops on the large island & Jenn-Aire appliance package. It is open to the family rm w/built-ins & large open dining rm. Family rm features a wooden ceiling w/beams & unique fireplace w/granite surround w/floating mantel. Other features inc: laundry rm w/sink is accessible from the owners suite, sealed crawl, circular driveway, 10 ft ceiling w/8 ft doors on main, covered porch w/fireplace & vaulted wood ceiling, heated tile floors in primary bath, drop zone for organization, walk-in pantry, lots of storage and more. Second level offers 2 bedrooms, bath, bonus & sitting rm. Brookberry offers amazing amenities: pool, tennis, gym & more!