4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,095,000

Nearing completion and ready for immediate occupancy -- no need to wait to build! Discover the Buena Vista area's newest neighborhood -- Audubon Village -- perfectly located adjacent to Reynolda Village and connected to the established community surrounding Summit School; Superb walkability to Reynolda, Graylyn and Wake Forest University; Cul-de-sac lot; Elegant yet open floor plan with 10' ceilings on main level; French doors lead to private study; Formal dining room and "butler's pantry"; Living room with board-and-batten vaulted ceiling and fireplace; Kitchen with custom cabinets, island, pro-style gas range, built-in ovens, quartz counters and walk-in pantry; Breakfast room with custom brick accent wall; Full-size laundry room with sink and drop zone; Main-level owner's suite with luxurious bathroom & dual walk-in closets; Additional bedrooms/baths on upper level plus bonus room; Dreamy screened porch; Touch-screen controller for future automation; Sealed/conditioned crawl space.