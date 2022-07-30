 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,099,000

Exquisite home by Dream Builders W-S on prime cul-de-sac lot in the Arbors at Brookberry Farm! Incredible light filled great room with built in shelves and soaring 12-foot ceilings. Quartz countertops, beautiful island and butler's pantry enhance this kitchen's flow and unique designer touches. Main level boasts stately primary bedroom and perfectly appointment second bedroom with bath. Upstairs loft with built in cabinetry, roomy bonus room and two large bedrooms and two baths. FULL unfinished basement for future expansion! Screened-in porch and deck sit high above providing a beautiful view and extra yard space. Estimated completion August 2022

