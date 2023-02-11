OPEN HOUSE 2/12 2-4pm. Impeccably maintained, beautiful custom home w/ screened-in porch in Brookberry Farm. The 2-story foyer showcases the abundant natural light upon entering w 10Ft ceilings on main/9 ft on 2nd. Formal dining rm w/ trey ceiling & study w/ french doors. Hardwoods throughout main. Open floorplan is perfect for entertaining: butler's pantry, coffee station, breakfast area & additl seating at the large quartz island. Built-ins surround the gas fireplace in great room. Office / Music Room beside kitchen could be used as a 2nd pantry or workout rm. Off the kitchen is the 3 car garage, pantry, drop zone, & laundry area w/sink. Main level owner's suite w tiled sep. shower, soaking tub, dbl sinks, sep vanity & WIC. Upstairs: Recreation/game room, theater room, 3BR w 3 en-suite baths, & LARGE amount of space in multiple walk-in attic areas. Thoughtful tile selections in each bathrm shower compliment the floor tile & sinks. Level back yard & large brick patio for grilling.