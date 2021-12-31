4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,150,000

Stylish, elegant and totally updated with the charm of Buena Vista! Classy 2 story traditional home in the heart of Winston-Salem. Multiple main level living spaces include a welcoming, "sunny" sunroom, inviting living room, plus a modern great room. 3 spacious bedrooms offer dedicated and fully updated bathrooms. Primary suite with expansive master bath featuring walk-in shower, tub, and huge walk-in closet! 4th br perfect for a guest room or nursery. Celebrate with friends and neighbors in a spectacular backyard setting featuring a covered patio with a slate floor, gas log fireplace, and large, flat yard. Bright kitchen with gas cooktop and backyard views opens to the breakfast rm/ keeping room and great room. 2 car detached garage!