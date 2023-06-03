Agent is related to owner/buider. Another Trent Adams build is underway in the brand new, gated community of Lake Forest! Tax value is based on value of land. This one is the WS Homebuilders Association house for 2023. Call today to request plans and work with interior designer to make this your "custom" crafted home!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,170,424
Related to this story
Most Popular
Toyota North America has upped its investment — this time by $2.1 billion Wednesday to $5.9 billion — in its North Carolina electric-vehicle b…
A new restaurant called InDemand opened May 31 for takeout in the former HOPS Burger Bar at 901 Reynolda Road. The restaurant expects to open …
Q: What is the status of the new Reynolds High School stadium? Construction appears to have stopped and rumor has it that a sinkhole is causin…
DANVILLE, Va. — The excitement over opening day at the Caesars Virginia casino — a temporary location some call “the Tent” — has subsided in t…
A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded in a parking lot on New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem Police said.