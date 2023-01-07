 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,189,000

Exciting new home designed and built by Trent Adams Properties! Enjoy the best that Brookberry Farm has to offer when you live just a short "sidewalk walk" from the amenities, which include a neighborhood pool, tennis courts, and playground! Striking details in every space, carefully crafted by a builder who takes pride in his work and strives to be on the cutting edge of new ideas and building concepts. Watch this new home take shape, and marvel at the details! The estimated completion is March 2023.

