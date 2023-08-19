This home says "an Executive's dream"! Trent Adams newest build is underway! The Primary and second BR are on the main (second BR can be a study). This is an entertainer's dream come true! This plan has a main level 3-car garage and laundry and is built on a conditioned crawl space. Our standards of construction are of the highest quality. No detail is forgotten from custom crafted cabinets and tile backsplashes, high end appliances, wood floors and tile in all wet areas except the powder room (hardwood). The Sunroom could easily become a FORMAL Dining Room. Upper room shown as "remarks" is conditioned storage but could be finished. This plan allows for a future elevator shaft, and that's the icing on the cake! Schedule a meeting today to get all the details!