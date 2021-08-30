 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,235,400

Broker is related to builder. This home that's under construction by Trent Adams Properties, LLC is in the absolute perfect position in construction to make it your "custom home" and work with our exclusive designer/decorator to make your personal selections! Better hurry, though! Tile and cabinets are in and countertops and lights are on the way. This home in Audubon Village has a private rear yard overlooking a running creek and that makes for a great, natural water feature. 4 BR with Bonus Room. No detail has been forgotten. Other builders options are our "standards". Foundation is poured concrete walls and daylight. Call today for a personal tour!

