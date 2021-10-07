 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,250,000

Stylish, elegant and totally updated with the charm of Buena Vista! Classy 2 story traditional home in the heart of Winston-Salem. Multiple main level living spaces include a welcoming, "sunny" sunroom, inviting living room, plus a modern great room. 3 spacious bedrooms offer dedicated and fully updated bathrooms. Primary suite with expansive master bath featuring walk-in shower, tub, and huge walk-in closet! 4th br perfect for a guest room or nursery. Celebrate with friends and neighbors in a spectacular backyard setting featuring a covered patio with a slate floor, gas log fireplace, and large, flat yard. Bright kitchen with gas cooktop and backyard views opens to the breakfast rm/ keeping room and great room. 2 car detached garage!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News