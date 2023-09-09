Dreaming of a home with natural light flooding the great room and highlighting the crisp white and wood tones? Your dreams are coming true as this stunning new property by Nevin Home Builders approaches completion in the Triad's sought-after development, Brookberry Farm. This floor plan features a main level primary suite with vaulted ceilings, a zero-entry shower, freestanding tub, and walk-in closet. Also on the main level is a guest bedroom and home office. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, a bonus room, and play room. The kitchen boasts an oversized island, beautiful custom cabinetry, and Wolf appliances. Exceptional quality is continuous throughout. The home is situated on larger, flat lot - a rare find! It is a short distance to the neighborhood pool, tennis and volleyball courts, playground, lake and lake house. The clubhouse, fitness facility, renovated barn, and pavilion are a golf cart ride away. Move in with time to decorate before hosting for the holidays!