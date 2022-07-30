4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,299,900

2022 Fall Parade of Homes Association House in popular Brookberry Farms newest phase "The Oaks". This property is a unique collaboration of some of the areas finest Builders! This Energy Star plan boasts 4372 SF.with 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Upper level has Bonus room/Playroom plus a Loft. Plenty of storage. Sealed/conditioned crawlspace. Gourmet kitchen with Fisher Pykel appliances. Primary bedroom on main as well as Study. Zero entry shower in primary bedroom. Covered front porch as well as rear covered porch with fireplace. Mud room leads to 3 car garage. This lot overlooks original Manor House and captures the natural beauty of Brookberry Farm!