Beautiful Custom home built by Trent Adams in 2019. This one has the best of both worlds. Sitting proudly on Stratford Road, in the well established Buena Vista neighborhood, this one is surrounded by mature trees and sidewalks and is close to everything Winston-Salem has to offer. The open floor plan is perfect for a quiet night with family or entertaining a large crowd. Hard to find main level primary suite with luxurious bathroom and abundant closet space. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms and a bonus playroom, with additional space prefect for a home gym or quiet office space. Cozy back patio and three car garage make this one even more special!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
A Kernersville man illegally used millions of dollars from his business to lead a lavish lifestyle for years while lying on his tax returns to…
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
A longtime administrator with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be leaving her job to be the new superintendent of Watauga County Schools.
Q: Last year the plantings at the exit/entrance ramps on Salem Parkway at Stratford and Knollwood Roads were pulled out. It is now overgrown w…