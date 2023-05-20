Beautiful Custom home built by Trent Adams in 2019. This one has the best of both worlds. Sitting proudly on Stratford Road, in the well established Buena Vista neighborhood, this one is surrounded by mature trees and sidewalks and is close to everything Winston-Salem has to offer. The open floor plan is perfect for a quiet night with family or entertaining a large crowd. Hard to find main level primary suite with luxurious bathroom and abundant closet space. Upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms and a bonus playroom, with additional space prefect for a home gym or quiet office space. Cozy back patio and three car garage make this one even more special!