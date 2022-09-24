4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,449,000

Well underway in Audubon Village -- the Buena Vista area's newest neighborhood! Perfectly located adjacent to Reynolda Village and connected to the established community surrounding Summit School; Superb walkability to Reynolda, Graylyn and Wake Forest University; Remarkable open floor plan with high ceilings (10-feet on main, 9-feet on upper); Open floor plan with spectacular kitchen, complete with 13-foot ceiling and massive island; Main-level primary suite with massive walk-in closet; Additional bedrooms and bathrooms on the upper level; Oversized bonus room; Full unfinished daylight/walkout BASEMENT -- ready to finish; Screened porch; Three-car main level garage; Wood and tile floors throughout -- no carpet! FINALLY -- you CAN HAVE new construction in an established, in-town location!