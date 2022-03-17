4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,730

Fantastic 2 story home in the Sage Meadows Community featuring open concept kitchen/living room with separate dining roomt. All bedrooms, including laundry room, on second floor. Primary bedroom features separate shower/tub with double vanity and walk-in closet. Privacy fenced backyard. All that's missing is you! Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, please see agent remarks!!! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.