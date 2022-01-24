Sellers offering a ROOF CREDIT FOR A BRAND NEW ROOF to any buyer with an acceptable offer! Brand new WATER HEATER already installed. This home is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is excited to paint, design, and refurbish a diamond in the rough. Come check out this sturdy home today and bring your imagination with you! Washer/dryer hook up in the basement!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $125,000
