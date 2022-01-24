 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $125,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $125,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $125,000

Sellers offering a ROOF CREDIT FOR A BRAND NEW ROOF to any buyer with an acceptable offer! Brand new WATER HEATER already installed. This home is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is excited to paint, design, and refurbish a diamond in the rough. Come check out this sturdy home today and bring your imagination with you! Washer/dryer hook up in the basement!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert