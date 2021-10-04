OPEN HOUSE Sunday 2-4! Come see this charming updated 4 bedroom Cape Cod. Oak hardwoods throughout recently refinished with a Maloof finish. Entire house just painted. Large living room w/wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the beautiful fall days in the all weather room off of living room. Dining room is bright and full of charm w/corner cabinets. New kitchen featuring beautiful upgraded antique white cabinets, butcher block counter tops finished with epoxy, vinyl plank flooring and all black appliances stay. The main level has 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Bathroom has a new vanity and faucet with ceramic tile and wainscoting. Original glass knobs on the doors add to the charm of this adorable home. The second floor has 2 additional spacious bedrooms. The back yard features a deck and is fenced in. Large mature trees provide plenty of shade. Detached garage is wired and would make a great workshop! Basement has concrete floor and tons of storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $159,900
