NEW! 4 bed 2 bath, 1,479 sf, 28'x56'. The Marvel Model is a Manufactured Double-Wide Home, comes with new fridge, stove, range hood, kitchen island, thermal pane windows, vinyl siding, and shingle roof and 1 year warranty with a 5-year buyers protection plan. This model home offers a great and well laid out floor plan, open concept kitchen, dining room, and living room. This 2022 double-wide home sits on a .24 acres and is conveniently located minutes away from downtown Winston-Salem. If you're looking for spacious main level living, you found it. Buyer Agent and seller to verify all info.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $197,900
